TOPEKA, Kans. — Following the resignation of Judge Valorie Leblanc on June 9, 2023, a new judge has been selected to fill the district magistrate judge vacancy in Bourbon County.

Rhonda Cole will assume the position soon as she is sworn in, leaving her current position as clerk of the district court in Bourbon County.

A nominating committee elects who will fill the district magistrate judge positions based on the following qualifications:

a resident of Bourbon County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months.

After serving in office for one year, the judge is subjected to a retention vote where if retained, the judge will continue a four-year term.