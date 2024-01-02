FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Tight finances put a Southeast Kansas Community College on a hiring and spending freeze.

“A lot of people have asked, well, how did you get here? That’s not our focus. Our focus is on how we got here. Our focus is how do we move past this and move past this by building up our cash reserves, by examining our spending,” said Dr. Jason Kegler, FSCC President.

This fall, the administration was made aware of financial concerns that could prohibit the institution from making it through the school’s calendar year.

F.S.C.C. President Dr. Jason Kegler and administrative staff began to formulate a plan to address the cash flow issues.

They decided to reduce all budgets, limit travel, and place the school on a hiring freeze.

“Part of that required the faculty and staff to get to be bought in that, you know, there’s going to be some things that we can’t do. We can’t just purchase things on our credit cards. We need to be a little bit more methodical in how we are utilizing not only our resources but our processes,” said Kegler.

Kegler says there was a focus on making it through the holiday season without having to make any cuts to staffing.

He adds that he and the administrative staff have been putting together a five-year financial plan.

“Five-year plan is going to take a look at what we anticipate, where do we anticipate our enrollment going, our enrollment trends? And then how are we going to look at things like salary, how that impacts salaries, how that impacts tuition and fees and costs of the students?” said Kegler.

He says he believes the moves made by the school administration will enable them to make it through the spring semester while they continue to build for the future.

“I’m excited to be able to work with them again. I think we’ve got some tremendous momentum moving into 2024. And so my job is to keep that moving and keep that funnel in the right direction, to keep us moving in the right direction. And I’m confident that will be there,” said Kegler.