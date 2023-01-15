FORT SCOTT, Kans. — In Fort Scott, the “Gordon Parks Museum” will wrap up three days worth of events honoring Dr. King, as well as Gordon Parks.

A “Lunch and Learn” event will be held at noon at the museum.

It’ll feature KU English professor and author, John Edgar Tidwell as a guest speaker.

Museum officials say it’s important to take time to reflect on the legacies of both men.

“Well Gordon, in 1963, followed Martin Luther King on a march in Washington and took some of those famous photos we have of Martin Luther King giving that famous speech; ‘I Have A Dream’. Martin Luther King was a champion for the Civil Rights Movement. He was the leader of that. He wanted to fight for change, systematic change. So, it was his call of duty to do that, and we want to honor his legacy, for being that leader for us, for what we needed for that Civil Rights Movement.”

The museum is also collecting non-perishable food items for the “Beacon Food Pantry” in Fort Scott.