FORT SCOTT, Kan. — He was a CIA contractor 11 years ago – most famous for his actions in the 2012 terrorist attack in Benghazi.

This weekend – he took part in a meet-and-greet event in Fort Scott.

His name is Kris Paronto – commonly known as “Tanto”, is a former CIA security contractor and U.S. Army Ranger.

He took part in a book signing event at Fort Scott Munitions.

He is most known for his role in the U.S. Special Mission in Benghazi, Libya — on September 11th, 2012 — helping save 20 lives fighting off terrorists from the C.I.A. annex for more than 13 hours.

His story is titled: 13 Hours: The Inside Account of What Really Happened.

“So I was able to kind of disassociate myself from all that, the trauma that went on. And also the you know, the government did leave us behind that night for a lot of y’all that don’t know the story. We actually had to find our way out and fight our way out of there, which is why I think the movie they made a movie out of, because that generally doesn’t happen with our U.S. military or government officials. We don’t leave anybody behind,” said Kris “Tanto” Paronto.

Tanto will take part in another event in Fort Scott Kansas soon.

He will be the host of a 2-day physical endurance training course happening September 2 through September 3.