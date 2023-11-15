FORT SCOTT, Kan. — A Bourbon County inmate is back in custody after a brief search in Southeast Kansas.

While in Fort Scott Wednesday morning, Melvin Foley, 54, reportedly walked away from detail duty when the work-release program was in the 2100 block of S. Horton.

After authorities were alerted a search for Foley began. Schools and government offices within Fort Scott were also notified of the situation.

Foley was later found in the 700 block of Main St. and was taken back into custody. Officials told us the search lasted around an hour.

Foley is alleged to have entered a house during that time and attempted to change his appearance, authorities added. Officers say they found property believed to have been stolen from that house when they arrested him.

The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office said the work-release program has been in place for years without incident.

The Bourbon County Attorney’s Office requested Foley face an added charge of aggravated escape form custody. The Fort Scott Police Department is also looking to file additional charges against Foley including burglary, theft, and interference with a law enforcement officer.

The FSD and Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with the search via drones and K-9 units.