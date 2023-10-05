BOURBON COUNTY, Kans. — There’s a new cycling initiative that’s introducing more scenic routes throughout the state of Kansas.

Gravel Kansas was started with the objective of connecting people to places — and enhance the experience for cycling tourists. Kansas tourism is funding it.

The state is is home to more than 98,000 miles of gravel — which organizers say makes it ideal for cyclists. Bourbon County has identified a route being dubbed, “Bourbon On the Rocks.”

“Each route starts and ends as a loop in or right around Fort Scott. They are, each one has a story to tell such as something historic to see,” said Jackson Tough, Fort Scott Tourism Director.

Those interested in the Bourbon County routes, or any others in the state can follow this link here.