FORT SCOTT, Kan. — She was a POW in the Iraq War 20 years ago. Friday, she was in Fort Scott.

Former U.S. Army Private First Class, Jessica Lynch, held a book signing at Fort Scott Munitions. She was injured and captured in 2003 after her unit was ambushed by Iraqi troops. Days later, she was rescued by U.S. Special Ops, becoming the first American female prisoner of war ever to be successfully rescued.

Her book is titled, “I Am a Soldier, Too: The Jessica Lynch Story.”

“The biggest part was being alone, being 19, being in a foreign country. Ya know of course all of those things combined. And then on top of that the traumatic experience of just the ambush alone with the injuries. So of course I was scared, I was nervous. Ya know you pile all those things together and it makes for a really scary situation but I am so thankful I had all of the support and prayers that I did receive,” said Lynch.

Lynch is currently working on another book, this one focuses on what she’s learned over the last 20 years.