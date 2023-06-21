FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Call it a generous donation for the Gordon Parks Museum in Fort Scott.

“This is an incredible opportunity that we have to help keep this wonderful history alive. And it’s part of the museum because this property and the church is the same church that Gordon Parks attended along with his family,” said Kirk Sharp, Gordon Parks Museum Executive Director.

Former Fort Scott City Commissioner Josh Jones donated the historic African-American Methodist Episcopal Church property to the museum.

The church was established in 1866 – and was Fort Scott’s first and oldest Black church.

It stood at 301 South Lowman Street for more than 100 years, before it was torn down in the early 2000s.

In 1969 – the church scene from “The Learning Tree” was filmed there.

“This means everything to Fort Scott because it’s part of Fort Scott’s such a great historical town with a lot of rich history, especially rich African American history. So its significance to the historical impact it was sad when the church was torn down during being condemned in 2001. But this is an opportunity to try to keep that church, the memories of it alive,” said Sharp.

Sharp says their tentative plan is to create a commemorative site.

“So we want to create a commemorative park that’s open to the community to come to look to, to learn more about the historical significance of the church. That would include possibly benches, signs, maybe some small walls, maybe some artificial turf. We want to keep that low maintenance cost down to it but we want to keep the history of that property and that location alive,” said Sharp.

He adds that the property could generate another attraction for the city.

“This is a great opportunity to add another feature for tourism to Fort Scott, where people can come and see and view just another one more reason to come to Fort Scott to tour and to see our rich history and what we have available in this community,” said Sharp.