FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Cold weather makes it a perfect time for Kansas wildlife experts to give you the chance to plan your next fishing trip.

About 500 trout were stocked in the pond at Ft. Scott’s Gunn Park today.

The fish came from Crystal Springs Hatchery in Newton County, Missouri.

Even though today brought cool and cloudy weather, experts say this is actually the perfect time to stock the pond.

“In the wintertime, a lot of the other fish are harder to catch, and trout are much more active in the winter time, and what we’re producing is that opportunity,” said Donald George, District Fisheries Biologist, KS Dept. of Wildlife & Parks.

Anyone wanting to trout fish in the Gunn Park will need a license and permit.

This is the fourth stocking of the year for the Gunn Park Pond.