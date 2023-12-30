FORT SCOTT, Kan. — A new addition is coming soon to downtown Ft. Scott.

The Gathering Square is adding a new addition. A 70-foot by 150-foot pavilion is coming soon to downtown Fort Scott, next to the new splash pad and sensory park. It will serve as the Ft. Scott Farmers Market on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

“Allow not just the citizens of Fort Scott, but people from the surrounding area, in particular the Bourbon County farmers, an outlet for fresh vegetables and produce to be sold to our citizens,” said Matthew Wells, Fort Scott Mayor.

When it isn’t being used for the farmers market, it will be a multipurpose pavilion available for rent to host things like parties and concerts.

“The pavilion will be open for anyone to use, of course, the city will have the first right of refusal, but it will be like any other of our shelters or pavilions we have in town. We will simply contact the city and make a request for a rental arrangement,” said Wells.

A combination of grant money, private donations, and city funds covered the cost of the pavilion and the handicap-accessible public restrooms.

“We have a downtown committee who continues to bring forth ideas and help do many different projects. And then we’re surrounded by people who have a vision for what our vibrant downtown can be. Knowing that every city lives and breathes and dies by its downtown. We’re blessed with such a historic downtown,” said Wells.

The city is hoping for more grant money and donation money to add lighting and fans to the pavilion in the future.

They’re hoping work will be finished by mid-January.