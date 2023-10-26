FORT SCOTT, Kan. — We caught up with Fort Scott’s City Manager Brad Matkin about his decision to resign.

He made the announcement Wednesday on social media that he will leave the position effective January 3rd of next year.

Matkin has a sixty-day clause in his contract that he will honor before resigning. He’ll continue with his duties and assist with the transition to a new City Manager by creating a two-year plan he would fulfill.

He reiterates that it’s a personal matter revolving around what is best for him, his family, and his future.

“Brad’s been a long time resident of Fort Scott. Well as native as you can be and I have no doubt that he’ll continue to be active in the community in many different ways,” said Jackson Tough, Public relations.

“I don’t want to do anything to jeopardize where we are been going, where we’ve gone. Because the future is very bright for Fort Scott if it’s allowed and I really feel that we’ve got great things here and with the staff that we have everything can be possibly done,” said Matkin.

Matkin adds he knows his next career move will be to stay in Fort Scott.