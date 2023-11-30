FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Every November 30th the Fort Scott community honors the legacy of Gordon Parks.

That’s the day of the American photographer and film director’s birthday. The day started with the showing of the film “The Learning Tree” at the Gordon Parks Museum.

That film was actually shot in parsons.

Museum executive director Kirk Sharp said it’s an honor to be able to celebrate Parks.

“Gordon Parks Museum Executive Director — “The learning tree was the first time, marked the first time in history with a major motion picture was movie filmed in Hollywood was filmed by a black filmmaker, Gordon Parks. And in 1989, his place in Library of Congress, the top 25 important films in the film Classic Registry. So it’s a part of history. We’re part of that legacy. We want to keep that history and legacy alive,” said Sharp.

Sharp said the museum see hundreds of visitors each year who come from in and around Fort Scott — and each time they are able to see something new.