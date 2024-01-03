FORT SCOTT, Kan. — The Fort Scott City Commissioners have elected new leadership.

Tracy Dancer was appointed as a new commissioner and then was nominated and unanimously elected by the City Council to serve as the new mayor.

Born in Seattle, Washington, Dancer is a husband, father, and veteran who has called Fort Scott home for nearly 30 years. After being deployed in Iraq, Dancer began working in the public sector as a government contractor.

He said he’s looking forward to working with the community.

“Connecting with the community, representing, talking to people finding out what their hopes and you know dreams are and what they want for the city. And then working with the other commissioners and the city government to enact that,” said Dancer.

“Tracy Dancer offers a lot of experience in military and leadership. I feel that ‘s going to help us go further in what we need to do with policies and procedures and with him at the head of the commission we feel that’s a very big benefit to that,” said Brad Matkin.

Dillon Olson was also elected as a new City Commissioner.