FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Something in Fort Scott caused quite the splash earlier Friday evening.

A grand opening and dedication ceremony was held for the new Fort Scott Splash Pad and Sensory Park. It’s located downtown. There was plenty of music, food trucks, and, of course, water to celebrate the new 50-by-50 foot facility.

Numerous organizations also donated giveaway items. The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office supplied the first 150 kids with free snow cone tickets.

“I think it’s a great deal for the kids to come and have some place to go and play in the water and you know just be kids,” said Kevin Davidson, Bourbon County Kansas Sheriff’s office detective.

“I think it just feels really good to see something that you worked really hard for. But more than anything I’m so proud to be apart of this community because it was such true community effort,” said Bailey Lyons, Fort Scott Splash pad and sensory Park organizer.

This project cost more than $300,000 and was funded entirely by donations from local individuals and businesses.