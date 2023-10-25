FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Ft. Scott City Manager Brad Matkin announces his resignation.

In a post on Facebook Wednesday morning, Matkin says he sent a letter of resignation, effective January 3rd of next year, to city commissioners last night. Matkin says until then, he’ll continue with his duties and assist with the transition to a new city manager.

In the video, he didn’t give a reason for the resignation, other than to say that he does things, “for my family, myself, and my future.”

Matkin was chosen as the city manager in March of this year.