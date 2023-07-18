FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Fort Scott Community College has found their new leader.

Dr. Jason Kegler was unanimously chosen by the FSCC Board of Trustees to lead the college as their next president.

For the last 10 plus years, Dr. Kegler has been working part-time at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. In 2014, he began working at PSU, and in 2020 he was promoted as the Associate President for Student Life at Pitt State. He’s held leadership positions at Allen and Neosho Community Colleges as well.