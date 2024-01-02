FORT SCOTT, Kan. — The Fort Scott School District is expanding its preschool center.

The district has purchased the former Family Physicians building at 902 South Horton Street.

This will enable the Early Childhood Center to expand from 120 to 200 kids, once the facility is open.

Administrators say the extra space is needed, with 30 kids currently on the waiting list for the Early Childhood Center.

Along with more classroom space, the new facility will also offer a registered nurse on site full-time.

“Preschool, if we don’t get that right, it’s hard for kids for the next 12 years, honestly. And so, being able to provide a great foundation and a great start for kids in preschool will allow, I think, all of our grades and our entire district to our kids to achieve higher levels,” said Destry Brown, USD 234 Supt.

Brown says the district is looking for additional funding for remodeling.

The hope is the new preschool center will be open by 2025.