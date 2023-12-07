FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Fort Scott officials are still working to make sure Bourbon County residents still have local access to an emergency room after December 20th.

That’s the date Ascension Via Christi has given for when they’ll cease operations of the emergency room in Ft. Scott. Fort Scott Mayor Matthew Wells said they’ve been working with U.S. Senator Jerry Moran’s office to give the current facility the Rural Emergency Health Care (REH) designation.

When an eligible facility converts to an REH, it allows them to provide emergency department services, observation care, and additional outpatient medical and health services that don’t exceed an annual per-patient average length of stay of 24 hours.

Wells said without Moran’s bill, they may not be able to get the REH designation.

“As everyone knows, it was stated that on December 27, 2020, if you’re not an active hospital, you would not be able to apply. That has put our hospital and up to 100 other, I’m told, in the position where they can’t reopen or apply for that REH designation,” said Wells.

Wells adds they’ve been working with the county to ensure there’s an increase of EMS services and extra ambulances available, as well as ensuring the helipad stays completely operational. Wells adds they’ve been working with two different strategic health care initiative partners who believe they’ll be able to reopen the ER after the first of the year.