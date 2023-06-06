FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Fort Scott continues to invest in the revitalization of an important city building.

The city is continuously applying for funding to complete the restoration of Memorial Hall.

The most recent work completed on the building was remodeling of the front steps.

The building was built in 1925 and currently hosts bingo, concerts, and more.

City administrators say a full reconstruction of the building would cost $750,000 to $1 million to complete the needed work inside and out.

When it’s complete, they envision Memorial Hall being an asset to the local community that can generate revenue.

“Every other Thursday we have bingo. American Legion puts on bingo, which has been very well attended—300 people per night for that. But we’re also doing comedians. We’re doing concerts here. We’re just trying to bring a lot of things in to bring people into Fort Scott. And we really feel this building is a landmark that’ll do that for us,” said Brad Matkin, FS, city manager.

“Fort Scott Memorial Hall is a grand old historic building. It’s beautiful inside and out. And we really hope for a bright future for this building,” said Jackson Tough.

Matkin also says they’re discussing a Fort Scott Museum once the building is restored.

They currently have their genealogy department in the basement area that allows people to research their ancestry.