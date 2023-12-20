FORT SCOTT, Kan. — City commissioners in Fort Scott have taken the first steps in approving a new multipurpose event center and complex. They signed off on a memorandum of understanding for it last night.

It would be built south of town – next to the KDOT office on 69 Highway.

Over the past three years, city and county officials have partnered with Bourbon County Regional Economic Development Incorporated on the 114-million-dollar project.

The plan is to utilize STAR bonds – which stands for sales tax and revenue.

A private developer has already committed 60 million dollars to the project.

The complex will also include a luxury RV park and hotels, things that will impact tax revenue.

“I’ve been bringing in a lot of shows the last couple of years events, entertainment, things for people to do here in Fort Scott and Bourbon County, Kansas. All this does is it multiplies it by a huge number,” said Jackson Tough, Fort Scott Tourism Director.

“We’re going to participate as much as we can with Bourbon County ready to make this a success. And also with Bourbon County as a whole. We should be working together. That’s how a city and a county grows and that’s what we should be doing to be successful,” said Brad Matkin, Fort Scott City Manager.

“100 million projects don’t come around very often, especially in a community of 8000 or a county of 14,000. And, you know, we’re excited about what this means for the future,” said Robert Harrington, Bourbon County Redi Executive Director.

One of the next steps is the approval of a tourism study that must be done before the approval of a “STAR” bond.