FORT SCOTT, Kan. — The City of Fort Scott is implementing some water conservation efforts, in response to the Kansas governor including Bourbon County in the drought emergency declaration earlier this month.

The city, itself, is currently not affected by the state “water emergency” since the water supply does not come from a state-owned water source. But City Manager Brad Matkin says the city’s water storage has fallen below 70% and is not expected to recover within a normal time range.

Residents are now under a “water warning” as of Wednesday, with a goal of reducing peak demands by 20% and reducing overall weekly consumption by 10%.

In addition to other measures the city is taking, the splash pad is closed Wednesday through Friday and will reopen on Saturday to conserve water.

Residents are also being asked to limit non-essential water use, and watering a lawn or washing a car is prohibited between 10 AM and 9 PM.

Bourbon County isn’t alone in the state “drought emergency” declaration: Nine other southeast Kansas counties are in that category. Cherokee and Labette counties are in the “drought warning” category.