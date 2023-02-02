FORT SCOTT, Kans. — The City of Fort Scott has announced Jason Pickert as the Chief of Police.

Pickert has been with the Fort Scott Police Department for the last 18 years working side by side, as Police Captain with retiring Police Chief Travis Shelton for the last four years.

Pickert’s career started in 2004 with the Fort Scott Police Department, graduating from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in 2005. Pickert was a patrol officer from 2004 to 2006 before taking the role of detective in the fall of 2006, serving for two years. He was then promoted to Detective Sergeant in March of 2008 and served for over ten years before being promoted to Captain in December of 2018.

Among the many other certificates and continued education classes, Pickert graduated with a Certified Public Manager certificate in 2017 from the University of Kansas.

“The interview panel and I feel Jason Pickert is the one that stood out among the rest and will do a great job. Pickert is a strong leader, decision-maker, and a valuable resource,” said Brad Matkin, Interim City Manager/Director of Human Resources. “I look forward to working more closely with Jason and am excited to see what the future holds for the staff and the department.”

Pickert will take over as Chief on March 1st, 2023.