FORT SCOTT, Kan. — A weekend house fire in Fort Scott claims multiple pets, and the home is a total loss.

It happened late Saturday night in the 200 block of South Horton Street. Fort Scott fire officials say 80 percent of the home was already on fire when they arrived, but the resident was able to escape.

Fire crews were able to stop the flames from spreading to nearby homes, and they battled the blaze through the early morning hours.

The resident was taken to the hospital for evaluation but lost multiple pets in the fire. The Fort Scott Fire Department and the Kansas State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause.