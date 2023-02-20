FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Local kids could have their artwork put on a stamp.

The U.S. fish and wildlife service opened entrees this morning for the 2023 Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest.

Students choose between 60 species of ducks native to North America to draw.

Any kid from kindergarten through twelfth grade can enter.

The first National Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest was held in 1993

“The reason that the duck stamp and the jr duck stamp were developed was to basically protect wetlands. The money that is raised from the selling of both of the stamps is used to go and buy enhanced wetlands that are open for anyone to use. Public lands both for hunters and birdwatchers who enjoy nature so it’s a very positive program the money goes to a very good cause,” said Nova Clarke.

For a look at the rules and regulations, including how to enter – visit the link here.