FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Some local organizations have partnered together for a clothing and backpack drive for schools in Fort Scott.

The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas has partnered with the Bourbon County Family Resource Center to gather essential items for this upcoming school year.

The drive began on August 2nd and will continue until August 16th.

They’re asking people to donate undergarments for boys and girls, as well as pants, shorts, and hygiene products.

Donors can drop off the items themselves — or they can give a monetary donation or gift card donation, and the organizers will purchase the items.

“You know we want the kids to have a good experience at school. We, so that’s why we want to have these supplies ready for them. So if something does happen at school that they can be supported and given those that they may need in order to go through their school day,” said Heather Walker-Shepherd, CHCSEK Community Health Worker.

“I love to be able to help the families. Just knowing that I’m making a difference in the lives of children and their parents as well is a good feeling,” said Stephanie Herring, Bourbon County Family Resource Advocate.

Donations can be dropped off at the school’s administrative building.