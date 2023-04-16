FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Civil War history was brought to life, this weekend, in Fort Scott.

The Fort Scott National Historic Site hosted its 40th Civil War Encampment Weekend, which began yesterday (Saturday) and ran through today (Sunday.)

The event provides visitors with a chance to get a first-hand account of what life was like during the war.

Troops conducted cavalry, infantry, and artillery demonstrations and drills, giving a front-row seat to how battles took place.

They also took time to teach people about different types of weapons that were used.

Other volunteers focused on aspects, from making clothing for soldiers to preparing bread.

Event organizers say bringing the interactive approach to presentations helps guests get a better understanding of history, rather than just learning about it through books.

“We want them to realize that these were real people, just like their families that were fighting for their freedoms and fighting for their way of life, that they wanted the whole country to be free and to be able to make their own decisions and vote the way they wanted to vote, but it wasn’t just something you read about in a book, it was real people doing real brave things and that’s what this is all about is to have people be able to meet people representing that time frame,” said Carl Brenner, Fort Scott National Historic Site.

Duane Gentleman is a volunteer for the National Park Service and also participates in historical re-enactments with the Missouri Irish Brigade.

His focus as a historian is showcasing the Civil War era. his display focuses on clothing and items that an infantry Civil War soldier would carry around, from photographs of family members — to weapons and tools.

Gentleman says these re-enactments are a prime opportunity to teach people about how individuals survived during the 1860s.

“I think it’s of great importance, so they can learn about our history because you know the old statement ‘If you don’t know your history, you’re bound to repeat the same history and the errors we’ve done in the past. History is important for us to understand, if nothing else, it’s our heritage and things of that sort,” said Duane Gentleman, Volunteer for National Park Service.

Event organizers say they have a busy schedule of events for people to enjoy at the historical site this summer.

To check out what they have to offer, visit the National Park Service’s website, here.