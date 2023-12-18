FORT SCOTT, Kan. — A group of community health workers is working to tackle homelessness in Bourbon County.

“When I started here I was homeless and 54 days sober and they have helped me to gain employment and to get my driver’s license. And have given me, oh and to get my home, you know I have an apartment now,” said Shauna Smart, COPE Program beneficiary.

Shauna Smart is living proof that a Bourbon County Equity Action Team is seeing progress.

It’s an effort to address the needs of food insecurity, access to health care, transportation, and homelessness.

“First of all, we want to make sure that they’re okay. You know, are their needs met? You know, are they hungry? Are they safe? You know, what are they doing nightly? Where are they staying? What are their emergent needs that they have?” said Lisa Robertson, CHCSEK Community Health Worker.

“We’re out in the community, you know, 70% of the time. And I think, you know, that goes to show that we aren’t stuck in an office all day. If our clients are out there, we’re going to be out there regardless of the weather,” said Kylie Paulsen, CHCSEK Community Health Worker.

Over the past 21 months, the Bourbon County team has connected more than 350 people with resources.

They’ve helped 33 people find a home to live, 12 of whom were physically living on the streets.

“I can’t even describe the feeling. I mean, it’s amazing seeing the work that they put into it, too. I mean, they have to put in the work also. It’s not just us. You know, we walk with them,” said Lindsey McNeil, CHCSEK Community Health Worker.

“We are there for them after. Because it doesn’t stop once they get housed, because for someone that hasn’t been housed for a long time it’s overwhelming to them. Because all of a sudden they now have the responsibilities of a home,” said Robertson.

Funding for the team comes from a statewide grant known as COPE – Communities Organizing to Promote Equity.

“From the beginning when I first came in here, they gave me a bag that had things like socks and personal hygiene and whatnot and told me where I could go take it to background. They offer showers and so I could go out and get a job or look presentable,” said Smart.

“She was willing to put in the work. And that’s, I think, her energy has spread through all of us, which has kept us going each and every day. You know, it goes back to she keeps us motivated, which I think helps. You know, we lean on each other. So it kept her motivated throughout,” said Paulsen.