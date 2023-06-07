BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. — A boil water advisory has been issued for the City of Fulton by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Until further notice, anyone in this Bourbon County city should follow these precautions:

Before drinking or food preparation, boil water for at least one minute (or use bottled water).

Don’t use ice from an automatic icemaker, and dispose of any existing ice in your freezer.

If water appears dirty from the tap, run the water lines (or flush) until it is clear.

Disinfect any dishes or food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Regarding showers and bathing, you don’t necessarily need to boil or sanitize that water, but supervise children or anyone that could be at risk of ingesting that water. If you have rashes, cuts, or any open wounds, you might consult a doctor/physician beforehand.

The advisory takes effect on June 7th (today) and will remain in effect until conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment officials issued the advisory due to a pressure loss. Without adequate pressure, chlorine levels may deplete, which places the water supply at an enhanced risk of contamination.

For questions, feel free to contact the water system at (620) 857-4464, or KDHE at (785)296-5514.

Visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information page here for more information.

Food establishments/Restaurants that have questions about the impact of this boil advisory should contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at their email kda.fsl@ks.gov, or call (785) 564-6767