FORT SCOTT, Kan. — As the school year approaches, U-S-D 234 in Fort Scott has made many changes to get ready.

“The changes that we’re making this year are really due to listening to staff last year. Last year was my first in the district. We spent a lot of time out in the buildings, listening to concerns and things from staff members and those changes that are occurring this year are a result of all of that,” said Destry Brown, Fort Scott Schools Superintendent.

Superintendent Destry Brown is excited about the changes. That includes making changes to the reading program, as well as filling every faculty position.

Every school is upgrading to LED lights and solar panels. One of the biggest campus changes is replacing the air conditioning system at the high school. Administrators say the new system will improve the learning environment.

“What we were having was inconsistency in rooms. You know, some will be cooler, some will be hotter, some gonna be colder. And then at times, our system would go out, you know, a couple of times a month. We wouldn’t have any air or any heat in different parts of our building,” said Scott Kimble, FSHS Principal.

“We’ve eliminated that system to try to make it better for teachers and for kids. One that every room will have its own unit, its own thermostat. They’ll be able to adjust those comfort levels to the needs of the kids, the teacher. I just think it’s going to make a big difference,” said Brown.

Another change is eliminating some of the grade-level assessments.

“And truly we had a number of different tests we were giving kids and I could see that as well and so we formed a committee that worked on that. We reduced now to down to we give state assessments which everybody has to give. And we’re giving one other assessment and that’s all,” said Brown.

This year they’ll be piloting two different reading programs.

“It wasn’t meeting the needs of our kids, we did not feel like it aligned to the reading standards as they should. So we’re piloting actually two different programs. We had a committee look at all of those and they narrowed it down to two. So we’re going to try them at every grade level where we have one teacher at every grade level using the new program,” said Brown.

Administrators say they’re focused on closing the learning gap.

“I’m excited for the school year, comes fast summer goes fast. I’m excited to get the whole Tiger team back together and, get going and there are a lot of great things. We got a lot of great kids and a lot of great outstanding staff and you know, it’s just an honor and a privilege to be able to be part of the tiger family,” said Kimble.

“We have great teachers and great staff. That’s first and foremost and they’re so committed to our kids. Last year we made a lot of progress in closing those learning gaps that had occurred over the last few years because of COVID. I think we’re going to make even bigger progress this year,” said Brown.