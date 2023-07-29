FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Numerous golfers were busy raising money for the “Kansas Special Olympics” with one of the largest fundraisers for the charity in Fort Scott, today. (Saturday)

“Woodland Hills Golf Course” is the site for the “6th Annual Bourbon County Special Olympics Golf Scramble.”

Tournament organizers hope to raise more than 30-thousand dollars this year to give back to Kansas Special Olympics.

Many prizes are up for grabs in the raffle including a fully customized golf cart and Kansas City Chiefs football helmet signed by Travis Kelce.

62 teams are prepared to compete — including W-M-B-A Hall of Fame and Kansas University alumnus with the all-time leading score — Lynette Woodard.

“Ben Cohen and I started this six years ago, and it’s amazing, you know, to be able to get this many people out every year. It’s incredible. And what a greater charity to go to than Special Olympics,” said Steve Anthony, Tournament Director.

“The community in Fort Scott is amazing. When this event comes on, man, people come up here and they open their checkbooks and they write checks for raffle prizes for the golf cart. We got businesses to sponsor teams. You know, we have people from four different states playing in this tournament and we have a ten-team waiting list,” said Lieutenant Chris Moore, Pittsburg Police Department.

“It is so rewarding that you get to see where these dollars that we raise at these events like this go to where we’re having these programs, we’re having these competitions, we’re making people’s lives better, and we’re improving the lives of not only our athletes, but the community in general,” said Erin Fletcher, Director of Grants and Development, Kansas Special Olympics.

Team registration is full — but you can still sign up for the raffle prizes.