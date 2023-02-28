GALENA, Kan. — New details emerge about the body found in Galena Monday.

Agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation joined Galena Police following a call from the department requesting assistance.

GPD said they found the “badly decomposed” body of a man near 11th and Wood Streets yesterday when they arrived to the scene. Due to the state of decomposition, identification of the remains may take longer according to the KBI.

An autopsy has been scheduled but the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or GPD at (620) 783-1900.