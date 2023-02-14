FBI warns of a rising trend in which scammers are defrauding victims via online romance scams,

Before you give your heart away this Valentine’s Day make sure you know where it is going.

Confidence fraud or romance scams are designed to pull on the victim’s heartstrings, according to the FBI.

A 2021 FBI report shows the federal agency received reports from 24,299 victims who experienced more than $956 million in losses to these types of scams.

How are these scams perpetrated?

Romance scams occur when a criminal adopts a fake online identity to gain a victim’s affection and trust. The scammer then uses the illusion of a romantic or close relationship to manipulate and/or steal from the victim, according to the FBI.

These scam artists find their prey in dating and social media sites.

The scammer’s intention is to establish a relationship as quickly as possible, endear himself to the victim, and gain trust. Scammers may propose marriage and make plans to meet in person, but that will never happen.

Eventually, they will ask for money – often for a medical emergency or unexpected legal fee, according to the FBI.

If someone you meet online needs your bank account information to deposit money, they are most likely using your account to carry out other theft and fraud schemes.

Grandparent Scams also fall into this category, where criminals impersonate a panicked loved one, usually a grandchild, nephew, or niece of an elderly person. The loved one claims to be in trouble and needs money immediately.

Sextortion occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if their demands are not met. In 2021, the FBI’s Internet Crime Report received more than 18,000 sextortion-related complaints, with losses more than $13.6 million.

Tips for Avoiding Romance Scams: