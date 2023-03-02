What you need to know to keep yourself safe during a tornado warning

KSN/KODE — Storm season is upon us and it’s important to be prepared. Having a plan in place when situations get dicey could be the key to saving your life and those around you. Here’s what you need to know to keep yourself safe during a tornado warning:

Tornado Watch vs. Tornado Warning

A tornado watch means that a tornado is possible in and around the watch area. The conditions in the atmosphere have the potential to form a tornado. This does not mean there is a tornado, or that there will be one. Those in the watch area should stay alert and be prepared in case there is a tornado.

A tornado warning means a tornado has been spotted or indicated by weather radar, and you need to take shelter immediately as there is imminent danger.

No Basement or Storm Shelter?

It’s important to have a plan in place when severe weather hits, but what if you’re not at home? What if you don’t have a basement or access to a storm shelter?

Meteorologists Ray Foreman and Chase Bullman both say “there is no completely safe place during a tornado.” However, some locations are safer than others, like going to an inside room without windows, or to the lowest floor of a home or building. This could be a bathroom, closet, or center hallway. You can further protect yourself by getting under something sturdy, like a table or workbench and covering your body with a mattress or blanket.

Put as many walls between you and the outside elements as possible.

In A Car During A Tornado

Being in a car during a tornado is not safe. Do not try to outrun a tornado. Drive to the nearest shelter if you can.

If you can’t make it to a shelter or sturdy building, the meteorologists at KSNF and KODE recommend you get down in your car, cover your head, or seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

Do not seek shelter under an overpass as this puts you at a greater risk of being injured by debris or being killed. High winds from a tornado can create a wind tunnel under bridges. If the overpass collapses, anyone underneath is at a greater risk of serious injury or death.

Mobile Homes Can’t Withstand Tornadoes

Residents in mobile or manufactured homes are more likely to be killed in their homes during a tornado compared to residents living in permanent homes, according to the National Severe Storms Laboratory. There is absolutely no safe way to remain in a mobile home during a tornado, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It is recommended that residents leave their mobile homes and seek cover in a storm shelter, or community storm shelter if they have time, depending on where the tornado is located and what direction it is headed. If there is no time, residents should get outside away from trees and cars, find low ground like a ditch, and lie down flat, covering your head. If there is no time to escape, hunker down and protect your body in whatever way you can.

Shopping Malls or Large Stores

It’s important to remain calm and watch for others when there is imminent danger in a public place. Mass hysteria can be harmful and cause unnecessary problems during an emergency.

Move as quickly as possible to a designated shelter location if there is one. Otherwise, find an interior bathroom, storage room, or other small enclosed area. Stay away from escalators, elevators, windows, and large objects that may be at risk of falling or collapsing.

Your Best Bet For Safety

Stay weather aware and watch KSNF or KODE. You can also find live updates and information, HERE. Know the conditions that are ideal for tornado formations. Avoid unnecessary travel and outings that could leave you in a vulnerable position. Get a current list of public shelters nearest you and plan ahead.