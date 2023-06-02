BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — The Baxter Springs City Council passes an ordinance permitting UTVs and golf carts to be driven on the city streets.

Drivers must have a valid driver’s license and get their UTV or golf cart insured. The vehicles must also pass an inspection, and the Baxter Springs Police Department will conduct those Wednesday through Friday, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., or on Saturdays by appointment. Once that is complete, drivers will be required to pay a license fee of $25. The vehicle must also have a seat and seat belt, head and tail lights, turn signals, rearview mirrors, and mufflers.

“City council recognized that with high rising gas prices and the access for people to be able to get around, that this was something they offered for the citizens. So we just wanted to remind everybody to be respectful when they are riding them, that they do have to obey traffic laws,” said Brian Henderson.

The UTVs and golf carts can cross state highways, but they are not authorized to drive on them.