BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — A Barton County woman is dead after a train wreck near the Kansas state line.

Barton County authorities responded to the incident at Northwest 35th Road Thursday afternoon. They found a woman lying on the ground near the train tracks with serious injuries. Although EMS began treatment, she passed away a short time later.

Barton County investigators determined she was from Burgess, Missouri. Her name has not yet been released while they work to track down next of kin.