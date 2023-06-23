(Photo courtesy: iStock/Getty)

MINDENMINES, Mo. — People often find Washington silver quarters in their pocket change, or nightstand drawer. If you know what to look for, some of that change might be worth a lot more than it’s face value. Since most quarters share the same design (with the exception of the 50 State Quarters series), how do you identify those that are most valuable — particularly the 1932 D Version Washington Quarter.

To determine the value of a coin, such as the aforementioned quarter, many professional coin collectors say the best resources for coin/currency research are price guides, like Greysheet, — a well-known provider of numismatic information. And there’s the popular online grading service, PCGS (Professional Coin Grading Service). But, if you’re lucky enough to come across a 1932 minted, D-version quarter, other collecting professionals suggest you take a different approach to determine the current value of the coin.

“Price guides will give you an idea of the value of collectible coins. But, if you’re looking to accurately determine the exact dollar amount of — let’s say, for example — a ‘1932 D Quarter,’ then I would suggest you talk to a reputable coin collector or a coin dealer, and preferably someone who has many years of experience,” said Dave Sorrick, a coin expert and collector at In God We Trust, LLC.

One thing coin collectors and dealers can agree on: The 1932 D Washington Quarter is quite rare, and therefore worth considerably more than the typical Washington Quarter.

“The coin was introduced in 1932, and is still in circulation today. Three versions of that quarter were struck: The 1932 “P,” which was minted in Philadelphia, the ’32 “D,” which came from Denver, and then the ’32 “S,” and that’s the San Francisco strike. So, of those three strikes, the 1932 “D” is the most expensive of that series,” said Sorrick.

1932 D Washington Quarters in mint states (MS), is the most valuable of all the Washington Quarters. Just 10% (436,000) of all the 1932 George Washington quarters were created at the Denver (D) mint, which is why these coins are very limited, especially when they’re in excellent condition.

“A low or very low grade ’32 D quarter might be a $40 or $50 coin. Now, on the upper end, it could be worth well over $1000 after a 3rd party gives it a high grade,” said Sorrick.

The 1932 D version of the Washington Quarter is worth on average $18,000.00 if in mint state (uncirculated), while one in poor condition will have a value of approximately $180.00 or less. MS66 versions of this coin have sold for as much as $80,000 at auction, but sales like these are few and far between.

“We see them frequently because of the popularity of that series. But, when we do get a 1932 D Version Washington Quarter, we don’t typically see that coin in a really nice condition, because a quarter was a lot of money in that era. So, it usually traveled with great velocity and was spent frequently, and easily wears out the coin. So we see a lot of lower grade ’32 D. But, with that said, there are high quality ’32 D Washington Quarters out there, and you can get quit a bit of money for them. Now, when you get into the upper grades of the uncirculated quarter — now those are worth a lot,” said Sorrick.