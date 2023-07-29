LAMAR, Mo. — It’s sure to be a weekend full of jumps, bumps and monster trucks in Lamar.

The Freeman Outdoor Event Center at the Stompin’ Grounds is hosting the Toughest Monster Truck Tour. It started Friday, and features various monster truck races and jumps. There will be eight drivers from across the country — including two-time Guinness World Record holder Joe Sylvester and his truck, Bad Habit.

He owns the record for the highest jump ever recorded in a monster truck — 237 feet. Last year, he earned the title of fastest monster truck in the world — going just under 102 miles per hour. And he’s impressed so far with what he’s seen in Lamar.

“The racetrack here is very different and very unique and something I’ve never personally raced on before, we have what is called an over-under jump. So one truck is going to be on the ground and the other truck is going to be in the air jumping over it during racing, so you are gonna see that mulitple times throughout the night,” said Joe.

“They will do a best trick contest, where they can do anything they want from wheelies to two-wheel skills, all that crazy stuff, and then at the end everyone’s favorite is freestyle,” said Brian Manson, Toughest Monster Truck Tour Event Producer.

Guests can even take a ride in a monster truck for as little as $15.

The event ran from 7:30 to 10 Friday, and will continue tonight (Saturday).