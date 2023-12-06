BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — In a recent unveiling of healthcare success, Cox Barton County Hospital has been acknowledged on a national scale for achieving some of the shortest Emergency Department (ED) visit times among hospitals.

Becker’s Hospital Review, a leading national healthcare publication, unveiled its latest rankings, spotlighting the top 10 hospitals based on ED visit times. Cox Barton, a critical access hospital with 25 beds, secured the fifth position on the list of hospitals with the briefest ED visit times, boasting a median average of only 56 minutes.

Dr. Jeremy Sturgell, the Medical Director of the Cox Barton Emergency Department, attributed this success to the exceptional healthcare team that has implemented effective strategies for streamlined emergency care operations. Dr. Sturgell emphasized the importance of departmental coordination in enhancing patient outcomes, reducing wait times, and elevating overall patient satisfaction.

This recognition stems from data released by the Center for Disease Control on October 12, covering ED visits recorded from October 2021 through September 2022. Cox Barton demonstrated a median average ED visit time of 56 minutes during this period, based on a sample size of 301 patients. To put this achievement into perspective, the national median average ED visit time, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, was notably higher at 160 minutes.

For those interested in exploring the full list of hospitals with the shortest and longest ED visit times, additional information can be found here.