LAMAR, Mo. — The Lamar Tiger football team won the state championship game against Valle Catholic, Saturday afternoon in Columbia.

Those who didn’t make the drive to Columbia enjoyed a watch party at the Plaza Theater.

Organizers tell us, Lamar Bank and Trust Company, Community National Bank and Trust, and Arvest all partnered together to cover the first $600 in popcorn and drink combos during the game.

The theater was nearly full with hundreds of beloved hometown spectators.

“It’s just a really neat thing to be able to do for the community and, you know, it’s the biggest screen in town. You can just hear them cheering. You know, it’s just a neat thing to be able to come together in the town and do this,” said Scott Kelley, Plaza Theater Manager.