BARTON COUNTY — There’s a good reason to shop local this holiday season. It’s Barton County’s third annual Shop Where Your Heart Is campaign.

Shoppers can earn raffle tickets for every $15 spent at participating businesses.

Winners are then selected every Wednesday in a drawing for one $100 gift card and one $50 gift card.

The Barton County Chamber of Commerce hopes the event will get shoppers excited about keeping money in the community.

“Small businesses, they are such great supporters of everything in our community, youth sports, everything. So you know they’re your local neighbors, and we want them to be prosperous and do well. So it’s very important to try to keep that money here locally for sure,” said Kim O’Sullivan, Barton County Chamber of Commerce Director.

Drawings are every Wednesday through December 27th.

You can find a list of all participating businesses on Barton County’s website, here.