BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — A shooting investigation is underway in Barton County after officials say they received reports of a person ramming vehicles on private property early Friday morning.

Officials say a deputy arrived to the scene and attempted to stop the suspect. The situation escalated into gunfire between the deputy and the suspect, Barton County Sheriff’s Office says.

They say the deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave per the department policy until the investigation concludes.



The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms it is assisting with the investigation.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office says there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.