LAMAR, Mo. — Senior citizens in Lamar are proving you’re never too old to build some muscle.

“The secret is move — keep moving,” said Dorlyne Shorzman, class participant.

And you might want to take her advice. Dorlyne Shorzman is two weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday. And with the Fair Acres YMCA of Carthage partnering with the Barton County Senior Center to provide a new functional fitness class for local seniors — she has a new way to keep moving.

“I do some at home, but not like with a class, and I think everybody is that way. I just think it’s very important,” said Shorzman.

“We do a lot of work with our wrists, our ankles, our knees, and shoulders, and we can build muscles at any age so even if they are not able to get up, they are still doing a lot of work that can help them,” said Nancy Adams, Functional Fitness Class Instructor.

“It moves every piece of you, after I did it the first time I went ‘Okay I didn’t recognize I had that muscle anymore, so it was good. Stretching with the bands and the balls, you do arms, legs, even feet, so it’s great,” said Laurann Robertson, class participant.

From free weights to mobility exercises — Adams says the class is geared to improve the day-to-day lives of senior citizens, who struggle with activities like getting up off the couch or putting their groceries away.

“It’s harder when you can’t get up easily or have to use a walker, but this is designed (for them), I mean there are some people who have canes and walkers here, so I think that is going to be it — you can still do things and stay at home as long as possible.”Nancy Adams, Functional Fitness Class Instructor.

“I meet new people and I just get around better and if you don’t, you can’t sit in the chair you have got to move, to get to this age.”Dorlyne Shorzman, class participant.

The one-hour classes take place twice a week – Mondays and Wednesdays — at the Barton County Senior Center. It’s open to all senior citizens in the area for just two dollars a class.