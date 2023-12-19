BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Beginning Wednesday, two locations along Route U east of Lamar will be closed for repair work.

MoDOT work crews will replace pipes underneath the roadway starting December 20 at the following spots on Route U:

Between Barton County Route T and Southeast County Road 70

Between Southeast County Road 100 and US Route 160

Route U will be closed where crews are working until Friday, December 22. Drivers will still have access to driveways and entrances on either end of the work zone; but not through it.

Motorists are urged to find alternate routes. Signs will alert drivers to the oncoming work zone, but there will be no planned detours.