Several Railroad crossings in Barton, Dade, and Greene Counties will be closing as Burlington Northern and Sante Fe Railway will be repairing railroads, says MoDOT.

Work will begin Monday, August 28, and will continue until the work is completed intermittently at these locations:

Barton County Route 160 west of County Road 21 east of Golden City Route T between Route U and Southeast 45th Road northwest of Golden City Route KK between 20th Street and 21st Street in Lamar

Dade County Route M south of Commercial Street in Everton Route N south of Route 160 west of Lockwood Route MM south of Farm Road 241 west of Ash Grove

Greene County Route AB between Farm Road 124 and Elwood Lane west of Springfield Route EE at Farm Road 81 east of Bois D’Arc Route UU between Route T and Farm Road 106 in Bois D’Arc



Driver Impacts

MoDOT says these railroad crossings will be closed for no more than two days at a time. Drivers not will be allowed to travel through the work zones, but they will be able to access driveways and entrances on either side of the work zone.