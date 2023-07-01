LAMAR, Mo. — Two local Vietnam veterans were given quite the honors, this morning (Saturday).

It’s thanks to members of the Quilt of Valor Foundation – who presented the two Barton County veterans – Charles Lee Madison Junior and James Hasson – with a Quilt of Valor – honoring their service to our country.

The ceremony was held at the “Barton County Memorial Park.”

These quilts are handmade – taking over 12 hours to make each a one-of-a-kind quilt.

A Quilt of Valor stands for strength, gratitude, love, and healing.

And after returning from the Vietnam War – many veterans didn’t receive their Vietnam War commemorative pins.

Madison Junior and Hasson finally received their honorary commemorative pin, today.

“It just brings me joy. I’m not here for a pat on the back or anything like that. It fills my heart with joy to present veterans with such delicately made quilts, that are quilted and bound, and labels on the back for future generations to know. It kind of just gives me a happy fuzzy feeling,” said Kris Kremp, Quilt of Valor Foundation.

“It’s important, really. I know a lot of work goes into making those quilts. This lady here, she really works hard on it. She does a fantastic job,” said James Hasson, Vietnam veteran.

Any active service member or veteran can be nominated for a Quilt of Valor and can receive one in a lifetime.

For more information about the “Quilt of Valor Foundation” or to nominate a service member or veteran – you can follow the link here.