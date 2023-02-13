Autumn Shelton poses on set with ‘Jeopardy!’ host Mayim Balek.

CULVER CITY, Calif. — Autumn Shelton, of Lamar, Mo., a junior at Princeton University in Princeton, N.J. will make her first appearance in the Jeopardy High School Reunion Tournament on Wednesday, February 22.

Shelton will face off against Sreekar Madabushi, a junior at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Ga., and Stephanie Pierson, a junior at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

Four seasons ago, ‘Jeopardy!’ had so many teen contestants that the show hosted two Teen Tournaments. Now, those young minds are older, wiser, and ready to return to the stage for a first-of-its-kind twist on the traditional College Championship format. 27 former teen contestants will reunite to face off in a 14-day special event with a $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the Tournament of Champions on the line. The format consists of nine quarterfinal games, three semifinals, and a two-day, total-point affair final.

‘Jeopardy!’ is in its 39th season with a weekly audience of over 20 million viewers. Check your local listings for show times and stations.