LAMAR, Mo. — In Lamar, a new pavilion is dedicated at the Barton County Memorial Park.

It honors a nurse who selflessly provided excellent care for patients, while she worked at the former Barton County Memorial Hospital.

These same grounds the Barton County Memorial Park sits on, are the same grounds that nurse Doris Little gave 40 years of her career.

Even after her official retirement, she continued volunteering in the medical field for over 20 years.

She was 82 when she retired from volunteering.

“She exemplifies the hundreds of nurses that served the hospital over all these years. She was a dedicated nurse, a dedicated caregiver, and spent countless hours here at the hospital. And she was always home in the evenings if patients ever needed to come up and see her just to make sure everything was going okay with her kids or if she thought their kids might need stitches,” said Doris Little & Danny Little.

On Saturday, the Doris Little Nurses’ Pavilion was officially dedicated to the park in honor of Doris, and all the nurses who touched thousands of lives.

Doris even wore her nurses’ hat, the same one she spent decades wearing while caring for her patients.

“Because of her and our family’s involvement with all the nurses and doctors that served here over the years, we wanted to build this pavilion in honor of all of them, so they could have a special place that they could be remembered, in addition to all the veterans that served here,” said Doris Little & Danny Little.

“The nurses, you know, they’re the heart and soul of any hospital, you know, they’re the ones in there day in and day out. So, it was nice to see this and it’s a great addition to the park,” said Joe Davis, President, Barton County Memorial Park Board.

Dozens gathered for the dedication, many long-time friends and family members, all soaking up the memories.

“There’s probably no place in the county where there were more prayers and tears shed than there are on these grounds right here. And, we just want people to come and – because when you come up here and it’s peaceful and quiet, you can feel the prayers, I mean, it just resonates here,” said Doris Little & Danny Little, Doris’ Son.

Doris celebrates her 89th birthday on Sunday, and we wish her a big happy birthday.