LAMAR, Mo. — More than 600 people were fed for free today in Barton County.

“It just brings joy to you whenever you can help other people, and it’s honestly really easy to go help someone and deliver meals, and it doesn’t take that long,” said Trey Shaw, volunteer.

A tradition that dates back to the early ’90s continues in Lamar.

As more than 600 people were fed by volunteers at the “Lamar Methodist Church” – including those working the holiday.

“We also do Meals on Wheels, for the convenience stores where people have to work, we take meals to them – to the police department, the ambulances,” said Donna Arnold, volunteer.

For more than 10 years now, Donna Arnold, along with her daughter and grandchildren, have been spending Christmas morning – helping food-insecure individuals in Barton County.

They say it’s become quite the family tradition.

“Ever since I can remember, we wake up on Christmas morning, we do the gifts, eat breakfast, and before you know it, we are dressed and headed to the church to deliver meals,” said Blaine Shaw, volunteer.

“Both of the boys, they come in and they help with the other things, they help peel potatoes, de-bone the turkeys, and they just do it because they want to help people out,” said J.J. Shaw, volunteer.

The Shaws say they look forward to continuing their grandmother’s tradition for years to come.

“They are here, and if you look at this line behind me, there are a lot of teenagers here. It’s just a bonding time, a feeling of family, when you are working with your church family and your family, family,” said Arnold.