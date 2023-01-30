MONETT, Mo. — A nurse practitioner from the area has joined a local surgery clinic.

Vickie Blevins of Stark City, Missouri is set to join CoxHealth Surgery Monett Clinic, the health system announced Monday.

Blevins holds a bachelor of science in Nursing from the University of Arkansas and a master’s in Nursing from Maryville University in St. Louis, and boasts experience in medical-surgical nursing, pre-op and infusion, and wound care.

An exceptional hospice nurse Blevins worked with while her great-grandmother’s health was failing inspired her to pursue a career in nursing, she said.

Blevins joins Dr. Ali Amro, general surgeon, in seeing patients at CoxHealth Surgery Monett, located in the CoxHealth Monett Clinic, 1000 E. Hwy. 60 in Monett.