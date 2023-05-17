LAMAR, Mo. — An expansion of mental health services is happening in Barton County.

“It’s just, it’s just something that is needed as Bill said, we need, we need this in the community,” said Nancy Jamerson, licensed clinical social worker for Avenues of Mental Health LLC.

Today, (Wednesday) the Barton County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for a new mental health facility, Avenues of Mental Health LLC.

The clinic is located inside the Barton County Health Department.

Owners William and Nancy Jamerson say they noticed a need when local residents were put on waiting lists at other mental health care facilities in the county.

“There are other clinics here but the waiting list is sometimes up to two months and when someone needs help, they need help now. So we hopefully, we’re going to be able to keep one day open, well, we’re open four days a week now, Tuesday through Friday,” said Jamerson.

The Jamersons will reserve one day a week out of the office to focus their attention on emergency mental health situations.

“We are trying to keep Monday where we can have some time off or if somebody needs immediate, urgent need, we will have that Monday open for somebody,” said Jamerson.

According to Nancy Jamerson, the need for more mental health programs for Barton County was so high it took her out of retirement.

“I was in retirement for just a little bit or thought I was, and so anyway, now we are getting back into it,” said Jamerson.

Unlike most mental health clinics, Avenues of Mental Health LLC focuses on a person’s happiness.

“We hope that they walk away with positive psychology, with a happier, healthier life, and knowing some people need to know how to set boundaries and acknowledge that and just be a happy person. That is what mental health is about,” said Jamerson.

“Avenues of Mental Health LLC” offers a variety of mental health services to the Barton community.

The program accepts pre-teens to adults. You can find more information on their website, here.